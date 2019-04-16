|
Ruby Ellen Olyer Miller
Flora - Ruby Ellen Olyer Miller was born in Howard County, Indiana on September 19, 1921 to the late John and Elizabeth Snavely Oyler. She left her earthly home for her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the age of 97 years, 6 months and 25 days.
During her time on earth her parents moved to several farming locations in Howard and Carroll County. On March 3, 1940 she was united in marriage to Lloyd Howard Miller. To this union were born two sons, Fredric Jesse and Harlan John.
In 1952 her life changed, and she purchased a farm two miles east of Flora where she raised her boys as a single mother. With the help of many brethren from time to time she was able to provide for her family. She was always so thankful for all their physical, spiritual help and wisdom.
She confessed Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in the fall of 1940 at the age of 19 and became a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, North Fork District and later moved to Bachelor Run District, Flora, IN, where she remained faithful until her passing.
In 1963 she went to live in California for the winter where she worked for her brother Joe in his meat locker business and took secretarial classes at Modesto Jr. College. On returning to Indiana she worked as a secretary at Monsanto and later St. Elizabeth Hospital as a ward secretary until her retirement. She would also clean houses and worked in home health care to help provide for her boys.
At the of 92, she could no longer live alone, so she moved into the Sterling House in Kokomo and one year later moved into Wellington Assisted Living in Kokomo. In both facilities she was given much love and care. Which we were very thankful for.
In her life she took much comfort in placing her confidence in Jesus Christ and her obedience in the word and living according to Jesus teaching in Matthew 5, 6 and 7 to sermon on the Mount.
Ruby is survived by her two sons and their wives: Fredric and Erma Miller of Arkansas, and Harlan and Carolyn Miller of Flora. Sister and her husband: Helen and Max Eikenberry of Flora. Six grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is preceded by her parents, siblings: Alvan, Joe (wife Gladys), Chester, Walter (wife Esther), Howard (wife Inez), Esther (husband Joe Blocher) and Marie. One infant grandson, one granddaughter Gayle (Miller) Flory and twin infant great-grandchildren.
The Miller Family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16 from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 pm at Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel, 204 South Center Street, Flora, IN 46929. Her funeral will start at 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Bachelor Run District, Flora, Indiana by the home brethren. Burial to follow at Musselman Cemetery, near Camden to await the "First and Best Resurrection as such and the second death hath no power." Ruby Miller's family would like to thank all of whom have had a place in their mother's life and the past and to those that have assisted at this time.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 16, 2019