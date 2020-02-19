|
|
Ruby Hart
Lafayette - Ruby E. Hart, 64, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her residence. Ruby was born on May 24, 1955 in Lafayette to the late Willie and Doris (Loy) Smith. She worked in housekeeping for Wabash Valley Hospital. Ruby was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist. She enjoyed word searches, Scooby Doo, playing games with her grandchildren, listening to County music, and making jewelry.
Surviving is one son, Willie (wife: Heather) Hart of Lafayette, two sisters, Tammy (husband: Bill) Jacobs of Lafayette, and Loretta (husband: Heath) Trillingham of Knoxville, TN, and her step-father, Lowell Glaser of Lafayette. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Katie, Desiree, Chloe, and Paisley, and two great grandchildren, Lenno and Flint.
She is preceded in death by one sister, Judy Williams.
Services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Pastor Terry Chase officiating. Final interment to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020