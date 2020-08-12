1/1
Ruby Pauline Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Pauline Ward

Lafayette - Ruby Pauline Ward, 98 of Lafayette passed away at 5:25 am Sunday August 9,2020 at Monticello Healthcare Center. She was born in Linden, IN on October 7,1921 to the late James F. (Frank) and Viola Conrad McNabb. She was a 1939 graduate of Clarks Hill High School and received her degree in nursing home management from Purdue University. Her marriage was to Ray C. Haley on July 15,1944 and he preceded her in death May 6,1976. Ruby worked her way up to superintendent of the Pythian Home and later worked at Target in Lafayette for 10 years. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Lafayette, Business Professional Women, Pythian Sisters Olympia Temple #78 where she had served as Most Excellent Chief and Treasurer. She was District Deputy Grand Chief of Pythian Sisters, a member of Mary Circle, American Legion Post 11 Auxiliary, and La Femmes at Forty and Eight.

Ruby is survived by her daughter Juanita Rae (Roger) Corson of Monticello, son Marcus Dean Haley of West Point, grandchildren Melissa Rae (Dale) Watson of Winneconne, WI, Rodney (Dee) Corson of Mahomet, IL, great-grandchildren Baylee Watson, Logan Watson, Rachael Corson, Shauna Corson and William McMaster (partner Erica). Great-great grandchildren AnShaun White, Taylor White, KenLeigh Ford and William McMaster.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Ethyl McNabb Fidler, Margaret McNabb Higer, Alberta McNabb Sipple, Josephine McNabb Birden, Eva McNabb Fleming and brother John McNabb, and her half brother and sister George King and Mary King.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm Saturday August 15th in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with Pastor Wayne Holmes officiating. Friends may call from1pm until the time of services at the chapel. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.

The family requests that if you wish to make a memorial contribution for her that you take yourselves out to dinner in her memory.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Funeral & Cremation Services
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved