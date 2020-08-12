Ruby Pauline Ward



Lafayette - Ruby Pauline Ward, 98 of Lafayette passed away at 5:25 am Sunday August 9,2020 at Monticello Healthcare Center. She was born in Linden, IN on October 7,1921 to the late James F. (Frank) and Viola Conrad McNabb. She was a 1939 graduate of Clarks Hill High School and received her degree in nursing home management from Purdue University. Her marriage was to Ray C. Haley on July 15,1944 and he preceded her in death May 6,1976. Ruby worked her way up to superintendent of the Pythian Home and later worked at Target in Lafayette for 10 years. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Lafayette, Business Professional Women, Pythian Sisters Olympia Temple #78 where she had served as Most Excellent Chief and Treasurer. She was District Deputy Grand Chief of Pythian Sisters, a member of Mary Circle, American Legion Post 11 Auxiliary, and La Femmes at Forty and Eight.



Ruby is survived by her daughter Juanita Rae (Roger) Corson of Monticello, son Marcus Dean Haley of West Point, grandchildren Melissa Rae (Dale) Watson of Winneconne, WI, Rodney (Dee) Corson of Mahomet, IL, great-grandchildren Baylee Watson, Logan Watson, Rachael Corson, Shauna Corson and William McMaster (partner Erica). Great-great grandchildren AnShaun White, Taylor White, KenLeigh Ford and William McMaster.



She was preceded in death by her sisters Ethyl McNabb Fidler, Margaret McNabb Higer, Alberta McNabb Sipple, Josephine McNabb Birden, Eva McNabb Fleming and brother John McNabb, and her half brother and sister George King and Mary King.



Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm Saturday August 15th in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with Pastor Wayne Holmes officiating. Friends may call from1pm until the time of services at the chapel. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.



The family requests that if you wish to make a memorial contribution for her that you take yourselves out to dinner in her memory.



TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.









