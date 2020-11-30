Russell E. Rasmussen
Oxford, IN - Russell E. Rasmussen, 101, lifelong resident of Oxford, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Russell was born on February 21, 1919 in Oxford. He was the son of Henry and Rosa (Koch) Rasmussen. Russell was a 1937 graduate of Oxford High School and later attended Purdue University. He married Ellen Lorene Gilbert on August 30, 1940 in Somerset, KY. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2019.
Russell served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He worked in the farming and construction industries. Russell first worked as a brick mason and did concrete work. He also dug basements and did septic work. Russell owned the Tardy Shopper, the first late night convenience store in Oxford and possibly the United States. He worked in the poultry business, making many trips to Chicago, IL. Russell owned a gravel pit in Warren County and garbage routes throughout Oxford and Otterbein. He was a man of many interests and was a successful entrepreneur.
Russell was passionate about fishing, running his excavators, backhoes, and mowers. He was involved in improving the farm. His motto was "if I stop working, I'll die."
Surviving include his Children, Eric E. Rasmussen (wife: DeAnn) of AZ, Rosella Jenkins of FL, Albert H. (wife: Brenda) Rasmussen of Attica, Chris Rasmussen of Blockton, IA, Becky (husband: Robert) Lindley of Attica, and Carol Joy (husband: Kim "Mac") McLennan of WI; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. Russell was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ellen; 4 brothers, 1 sister; 1 daughter-in-law, Joyce Rasmussen; and 3 grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Maus Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be there on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Linda Sproull officiating. Interment will follow at Justus Cemetery in Oxford, IN. Online condolences may be made at www.mausfuneralhome.com
