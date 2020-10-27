Russell H. Shoaf
West Lafayette - Russell H. Shoaf, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at The Springs.
He was born March 16, 1929, at home in Lafayette to the late W. Earl and Emma (Larson) Shoaf.
Russell grew up and spent most of his life in Lafayette except for seven years in Florida. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1947 and served in the National Guard from 1948 until 1957.
On June 4, 1966, he married M. Kay Nelson, she preceded him in death on October 31, 2019 after 53 years of marriage.
Russell spent 30 years with the US Postal Service, the last eleven years as the manager of the West Lafayette Branch before retiring in 1984.
He was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church having served as a deacon and elder, a former member of the Lions Club and he volunteered as a Red Coat at Home Hospital with over 6000 hours.
Russell enjoyed his family and playing golf.
Surviving is a son, Mark Eric (Krista) Shoaf of West Lafayette, two grandsons, Levi and Jacob and a step granddaughter, Holly Perdue. He is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Russell was preceded in death by his brother, Earl D. Shoaf.
Friends may call from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 28, 2020 at Evangelical Covenant Church, with Rev. Kevin Bowers officiating. Burial will be next to his wife at Mount Gilboa Cemetery in Benton County.
Memorial contributions may be made in Russell's honor to Bethany Presbyterian Church.
