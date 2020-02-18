|
Russell S. Shoemaker
Lafayette - Russell S. Shoemaker, 69, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence.
He was born August 24, 1950, in Decatur, IL, to Marcella (Coon) Shoemaker of Decatur, IL and late Russell Shoemaker.
Russell graduated from Lakeview High School in 1968 and attended Southern Ill. University.
On July 17th, 1971 he married Connie K. Heiser in Decatur, IL and she survives.
Russell worked as a Senior Tool Analyst for Caterpillar for several years. He then went to work for Mulhaupt's as a Master Carpenter. All while working with his passion, Shoemaker Construction.
He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and enjoyed woodworking, finish carpentry and working with his hands. Russell's life was dedicated to his family and church. Russell served and shared God's word through his carpentry. Every project, whether for St. James or an individual, was done in service and reflection of Our Lord's perfection.
Surviving with his wife and mother are, sons, Brian (Kathy) Shoemaker of Portland, OR, Jason Shoemaker of Atlanta, GA, Daren (Rebecca) Shoemaker of Avon, daughter, Lisa (Matt) Deckard of Lafayette, niece, who was raised by the family, Kelli (Blaine) Hathaway of Lafayette, sisters, Sharon (Don) Fisher currently residing in India, Sue (Sonny) Andrews of Sullivan, IL, Linda (Sterling) Snyder of Warrensburg, IL, and Connie Shoemaker of Denver, CO. Also surviving are eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.
Service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor Peter Heckert officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow View Cemetery in Lafayette.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Russell's name to St. James Church and School, 800 Cincinnati St. Lafayette, IN 47904.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020