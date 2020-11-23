1/1
Ruth A. Krauch
Ruth A. Krauch

TERRE HAUTE - July 17, 1926 - Nov. 16, 2020

Ruth A. Krauch, 94, peacefully passed away November 16, 2020 at Westminster Village Health and Rehab. She was born July 17, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to Alice Nemetz Weiss and Edward Weiss.

She attended Patricia Stevens Finishing and Modeling School in Chicago and modeled for the city's department stores. Ruth's career including being an Eastern Airlines flight attendant, REMC home extension specialist, host of a cable show for WLFI TV in West Lafayette, Indiana, sales director and consultant for Holiday Inn, Inc., and lastly and perhaps her most favorite position, was working at the hotel desk and serving as chief hostess for the Purdue Memorial Union and Stewart Center in West Lafayette. Ruth was known for her graciousness and hospitality, especially with Purdue students, often inviting international students to her home for a home-cooked meal.

Ruth and Herb were married for 58 wonderful years. She is survived by her sons, John P. Bradley (Monica) and Robert P. Bradley (Jolanda) of Shavano Park, Texas, and daughter Susan A. Hayhurst (Terry) of Terre Haute. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Christopher Bradley (Amy) of Lombard, IL, Michael Bradley (Lisa) of Navarre, Florida, Timothy Bradley of Shavano Park, Texas, Lillian Hayhurst Knust (Kegan) of Terre Haute, Indiana, Hayley Hayhurst of London, England, and four great-grandchildren: Samantha Bradley and Madison Bradley of Pensacola, Florida, Lauren Bradley of Lombard, Illinois, and Kaelynn Knust of Terre Haute.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Lt. Col. I.M. Bradley, and her second husband, Herbert C. Krauch.

Upon retirement, she and Herb moved to Venice, Florida where they lived for 18 years enjoying the beach, friends, playing bridge, Venice Presbyterian Church, and having their family and grandchildren visit. Ruth accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in her mid 80's and is now rejoicing in His presence with her beloved Herbie.

Ruth's wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of DeBaun Funeral Homes and Crematory, Terre Haute, IN. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chapter K, PEO (Philanthropic Education Organization), 57 W. Lawrin Blvd., Terre Haute, IN 47803. Online condolences may be made to: www.debaunfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
