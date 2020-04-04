|
|
Ruth A. Lerch
Lafayette - Ruth A. Lerch, 81, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home. She was born January 10, 1939, in Lafayette to the late Charles and Esther (Shaw) Peffley. Ruth graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1958 and on August 10, 1958, she married Lonnie L. Lerch in Delphi and he survives.
Ruth worked for State Farm Insurance Company for 37 years before retiring. She was a member of Moose Lodge, Eagles and Friends of Columbian Park Zoo. She enjoyed bowling and sewing.
Surviving along with her husband are her children Terry L. (Terri) Lerch of Lafayette, Peggy M. (Travis) Richardson of Frankfort, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Also surviving are her sisters Katherine (Glenn) Bickett of Shadeland and Rosemary (Irvin) McGuire of Mikado, MI. Ruth was preceded in death by her sister Clara Smith.
Private service will be held on Tuesday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, Pastor Matt Sims officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Ruth's memory. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020