Ruth Ann Kopf
Lafayette - Ruth Ann Kopf, 88 of Lafayette passed away unexpectedly at 10:07 am Friday November 22,2019 at St Elizabeth East Hospital. She was born June 21,1931 at Brookville, PA to the late Glenn and Hilda Barlett Wayland. Her marriage was in Lafayette on December 31,1949 to Ralph J. Kopf, he preceded her in death on November 4,1993. Ruth enjoyed collecting and making dolls and bears, making afghans for all of her grandchildren, working puzzles and spending time with her friends. She was a lifelong member of the Brown Street United Methodist Church in Lafayette. She enjoyed reading God's word.
Surviving are a sister Linda (James) Fink and a brother Richard Wayland, two daughters Judi (Larry) Kelsey of Lafayette, Elizabeth (Andrew) Wulff of Lafayette, 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Glenn Kopf.
Private family services will be held in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Arrangements entrusted to Cree Funeral Home Camden, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019