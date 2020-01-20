Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:30 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
View Map
Ruth Ann (Thomas) Schimmel


1941 - 2020
Ruth Ann (Thomas) Schimmel Obituary
Ruth Ann (Thomas) Schimmel

Rural Lafayette - Ruth Ann (Thomas) Schimmel, 78, of rural Lafayette, died January 18, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, Lafayette, Ind. She was born October 1, 1941 in Liberty, Kentucky to Woodrow & Julia (Emerson) Thomas. She married Roy T. Schimmel on July 31, 1964 in Lizton, Ind. and he survives. Mrs. Schimmel was a graduate of Lizton High School. She had lived in Liberty, Kentucky, Lizton, Ind. before moving to rural Tippecanoe County. She worked at Zachary Confections for 25 years and retired from there. Ruth was a member and past president of Eagles Auxiliary. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking and for over 40 years, enjoyed camping at Broadview Lake. She is survived by 2 Daughters: Lora (Bryan) Moore of Frankfort and Stacy (Craig) Barnett of rural Frankfort, 1 Son: Tracy (Heather) Schimmel of Romney, 4 Grandchildren: Braxton & Shalynn Barnett of rural Frankfort, Madison Schimmel of Romney and Tyler Cornell of Buck Creek. She is also survived by 3 brothers and 1 sister and is preceded in death by her parents and one sister. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort, Ind. Funeral celebration will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -