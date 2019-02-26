|
|
Ruth Ann Vaughn
West Lafayette - Ruth Ann Vaughn, 63, of West Lafayette, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at IU Arnett Hospital.
Born on April 12, 1955 in Lafayette, she was the daughter of the late Ira L. Fawbush and Barbara (Brugh) Fawbush.
Ruth was employed as a janitor with Purdue University Civil Engineering Department for 5 years, and worked as a cook at Bob Evans and the Kooler Keg.
She loved all flowers. She enjoyed playing cards and dice games, gambling and clothes shopping. She loved being social and going out to dinner.
Surviving is her son: James B. Anthony Brugh of West Lafayette, 3 sisters: Penny Noe (husb: Everett) and Nina Wells both of Virginia, and Brenda Manix of Greenville, OH.
Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019