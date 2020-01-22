Services
Lafayette - Ruth Anna (Mellady) Collier, 93, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Anthony Health Care.

She was born January 8, 1927 in Earl Park, to the late Thomas O. and Gladys I. (Baker) Mellady. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Lafayette. She was a Purchasing Agent for Arnett Clinic for 27 years before retiring in 1982.

On April 3, 1948 she married LeRoy F. Collier at St. Boniface Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on October 9, 2010.

Ruth was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and Kappa Delta Phi Gamma Alpha Chapter. She enjoyed boating, fishing, bingo and euchre. She was also on a bowling league at the old Star Lanes bowling alley.

She is survived by her children: Michael O. Collier (companion Gloria Krug) of Lafayette, William F. (wife, Linda) Collier of Monticello, Janice L. (husband, Kevin) Seymour of Lafayette; and sister E. Pauline Wagner of Monroeville, PA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Along with her husband LeRoy, she is preceded in death by her parents and brother Thomas E. Mellady.

Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Rosary beginning at 4:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Revered Father Eric Underwood officiating. Burial to follow St. Boniface Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the or the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
