Ruth Annette Briles
1945 - 2020
Ruth Annette Briles

Lafayette - Ruth Annette Briles, 75, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Signature Healthcare. Ruth was born on September 26, 1945 to the late Marian D. (Magruder) Cripe. Ruth was a homemaker, enjoyed crafts, knitting, quilting, crocheting, and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving are three children, Bernie (Karen) Briles of Lafayette, Larry (Regina) Briles of Monticello, KY, and Raymond (fiancé: Sheryl Hindsley) Briles of Lafayette. Also surviving are five siblings, Roy (Patty) Cripe of Earl Park, John (Lori) Cripe of Otterbein, Marilee (Lonnie) Kitner of Otterbein Shawn (Dawn) Cripe of Memphis, TN, and Shane Cripe of Indianapolis, and nine grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Briles.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
