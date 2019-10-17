|
|
Ruth C. McCleary
New Goshen - Ruth C. McCleary, 94, of New Goshen, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in University Place, West Lafayette, Indiana.
She was born April 3, 1925 in New Goshen to Wayne Strole and Wilma Richardson Strole.
Ruth was a homemaker, and was dedicated to her family and friends. She was a former member of the West Vigo Mothers' Booster Club, the Rose Hulman Parents' Association, and a former 4-H Leader.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grover "Mac" McCleary, who passed away October 10, 2010; a son, Norman Earl McCleary; and eight brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her children, Dennis McCleary (Janet), Kenny McCleary (Jonnie), Donna McCleary and Kimberly McCleary-Beams (Don); her sisters, Leah Van Houtin, Charity Evinger and Doris Flowers; her grandchildren, Danielle Baty, Ryan McCleary, Ashley Royce, Eric McCleary, Casey Neeb, Jessica Brady, Deidre McCleary and Lauren McCleary; eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, 220 North 3rd Street, West Terre Haute, Indiana. Pastor Paul Stamm from Pine Village Christian Church will be officiating; burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Fitzpatrick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Indiana 4-H Foundation (in4h.org/donate), envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at: www.fitzpatrickfunerals.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019