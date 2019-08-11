Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Ruth Talcott
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Ruth H. Talcott


1927 - 2019
Ruth H. Talcott Obituary
Ruth H. Talcott

West Lafayette - Ruth H. Talcott, 91, of West Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at University Place. She was born October 1, 1927, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Dr. Ray and Marian Howard and graduated from New Castle High School. Ruth dedicated 25 years of her life to Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. At the time of her retirement, she was the Commercial Loan Operations Manager.

Ruth was a fiercely independent woman who set a wonderful example of selfless love. She enjoyed creating knitting, crocheting, and cross stitch projects. Ruth was an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts, always in the loop about how the team and players were doing. She had a sharp sense of humor and appreciated Jerry Seinfeld's comedy. Ruth took great pleasure in traveling, especially to Disney World. She baked the world's best apple crumb pies and chocolate chip cookies. Christmas all year long and an ice-cold Coke were a couple other things that made her heart happy. Over the years, she adopted and enjoyed the companionship of many pets, including Miss Kitty, Daisy, Holly, Lady, and Sissy. She also treasured and kept in contact with many friends throughout her lifetime.

Surviving are her sons Brian (Nancy) Talcott of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Brent (Lisa) Talcott of Lafayette; and grandchildren Megan Talcott of Fargo, North Dakota, and Walter, Elias, and Abigail Talcott of Lafayette. Ruth was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Howard Sward.

Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until the time of the service at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Humane Society in Ruth's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019
