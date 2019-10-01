Services
Archer Weston Funeral Home
501 E Clinton Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3329
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Jean (Woodard) Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Jean (Woodard) Morris Obituary
Ruth Jean (Woodard) Morris

Frankfort - Ruth Jean (Woodard) Morris, 81 formerly of Frankfort, died September 29, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East Hospital in Lafayette. She was born on January 3, 1938 in Clinton County to Charles F. Woodard and Lavina B. (Clark) Woodard. She married Ferris Morris on June 3, 1956 in Frankfort. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2006.

Ruth worked at Mallory Controls and the Mulberry Public Library. Ruth lived most of her life in Clinton County before moving to Lafayette in 2004. She was a 1955 graduate of Frankfort High School. Ruth enjoyed camping, fishing, mushroom hunting, playing bingo and spending time with her family.

Survived by:

1 Daughter: Lori Morris of Lafayette

1 Son: Ed (Carolyn) Morris of Colfax

2 Step Sons: Michael Morris of Frankfort

Patrick Morris of Michigantown

Many loved Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband and 2 Brothers, Clark and William Woodard.

A graveside service will take place at a later date at Green Lawn Memorial Park in Frankfort. Memorial donations may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society with envelopes available at Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now