Ruth Jean (Woodard) Morris
Frankfort - Ruth Jean (Woodard) Morris, 81 formerly of Frankfort, died September 29, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East Hospital in Lafayette. She was born on January 3, 1938 in Clinton County to Charles F. Woodard and Lavina B. (Clark) Woodard. She married Ferris Morris on June 3, 1956 in Frankfort. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2006.
Ruth worked at Mallory Controls and the Mulberry Public Library. Ruth lived most of her life in Clinton County before moving to Lafayette in 2004. She was a 1955 graduate of Frankfort High School. Ruth enjoyed camping, fishing, mushroom hunting, playing bingo and spending time with her family.
Survived by:
1 Daughter: Lori Morris of Lafayette
1 Son: Ed (Carolyn) Morris of Colfax
2 Step Sons: Michael Morris of Frankfort
Patrick Morris of Michigantown
Many loved Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband and 2 Brothers, Clark and William Woodard.
A graveside service will take place at a later date at Green Lawn Memorial Park in Frankfort. Memorial donations may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society with envelopes available at Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019