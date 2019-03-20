Ruth O. Kast



Lafayette - Ruth O. Kast, 90, was welcomed into the presence of the Lord, March 17, 2019, after battling pancreatic cancer. She was at home surrounded by her family.



Ruth is survived by her husband, Laverne Kast, children James L. (Sue) Kast of Winamac, Indiana, Linda R. (Michael) Abel of Beavercreek, OH, Douglas J. (Lynn) Kast of Clarkston, MI, and Dennis M. (Deborah) Kast of Chesterfield, MO. Grandchildren David, Nathan, Anastasia, Joshua, Jenna, Matthew, John, Bradley, Steve, Tyler and Dylan. Great grandchildren Morgan, Howie, Lara, Audrey, Cassidy, Nolan, Natalie, Delaney and William. Brother, Kenneth (Betty) O'Connor of Franklin, OH.



She is preceded in death by her parents Rachael nee (Johnson) and Milburn O'Connor. Sisters Helen Thompson and Esther O'Connor, and brother Charles O'Connor.



Ruth was born November 23, 1928, in Morres Hill, Indiana. She graduated from Purdue University with a BS in Home Economics. Ruth and Laverne met at Purdue and were married after graduation on June 17, 1950. They spent the majority of their nearly 69 years together in Lafayette, Indiana, where they welcomed 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.



Ruth was a devout Christian who attended First Baptist Church in Lafayette for over 60 years. She was a longstanding member of the Fairfield Homemakers Extension Club where she served in several leadership positions. She was an active member of the John Purdue Club and avid Boilermaker fan.



Ruth enjoyed spending the winter in Venice, Florida, sewing, crocheting, researching genealogy, painting and gardening. However, her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family.



Ruth will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be 10:00 am on Saturday at First Baptist Church, 411 N 7th Street, Lafayette, Rev Lisa Hood officiating. Interment will be at Meadow View Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Lafayette, Indiana, The or Purdue University.



Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019