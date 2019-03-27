Services
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
IOOF Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Pittsburg, IN
Delphi - Ruth Pauline Felix Woolridge, 86, of Delphi, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home. Ruth was born to the late Frank and Sylvia May Riggle Felix on November 21, 1932 in Tippecanoe County, Indiana. Ruth married Carl E. Woolridge in Colburn, IN on December 3, 1949, he preceded her on their 66th anniversary, December 3, 2015. She was a homemaker. Ruth attended Attica High School, enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader.

Ruth is survived by four daughters: Loretta and Mark Crumly of Lafayette, Kathy Golden of Delphi, Debra and Tim Taylor of Kokomo and Donna and Steve Cotner of Logansport. Four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. She is preceded by her parents, husband, three sisters, two brothers and a son-in-law Darrell Golden.

A graveside service will be at 11:30 AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at IOOF Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Pittsburg. Memorial donations may be given to the Carroll County Cancer Association. Visit www.abbottfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Abbott Funeral Home is directing services for the Woolridge Family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 27, 2019
