Ruth R. Castillo
Lafayette - Ruth Castillo, 93, of Lafayette, IN, left her earthly body and arrived in God's presence on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 while at home. She was born December 8th, 1926, in Los Angeles, California to the late Frances (Villa) and Jose Ramirez. Ruth attended John C. Fremont High School. She married Jesse S. Castillo on May 26th, 1945, who preceded her in death on March 16th, 2004. Ruth was retired at the time of her death.
Ruth was well known for her cooking ability to turn any set of ingredients into a delicious meal. Many family gatherings included Ruth in the kitchen making the meal and measuring by taste to determine what it needs next. Ruth was an avid Optimist, active in the Lafayette Breakfast Optimist Club in Indiana with her daughter, Elizabeth. Ruth deepened her faith and worshipped her Lord and Savior at Christ United Methodist Church in Lafayette. She was a member of the Ruth Circle, the Friendship Sunday School class, Foster Friends, giving to the Kids' Closet and volunteering any way she could be of service. Ruth enjoyed visiting with friends in her knitting club that regularly met to create projects for the community, specifically winter hats for children at local schools.
Surviving are her children Daniel (Sue) Castillo of Texas, Elizabeth Goble of Lafayette, IN, James (Rachel) Castillo of North Carolina, and Genaro (Judy) Castillo of Kentucky. Also surviving is her sister Febe Herrera of Arizona. Ruth is preceded in death by her sister Naomi Ramirez and her brothers Jose and Samuel Ramirez.
Ruth has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that loved her dearly. Ruth is survived by grandchildren: Holli Stein of Texas, Matt (Tammy) Castillo of Virginia, Michael McKittrick of Florida, Keryn McKittrick Keller of Indiana, Scott Goble of Indiana, Stephanie (Zach) Brennan of Lafayette, Carlos Castillo of Georgia, Sam (Rebecca) Castillo of North Carolina, and Katelin Elswick of Kentucky. Her great-grandchildren include Ryn, Jonathan, and Emma Stein, David and Caleb Castillo, Taylor and Evan McKittrick, Erica and Christopher Keller, Channing, Zoe, and Maddox Goble, Nathan, Cameron, and Allison Brennan, and Ella, Joaquin, Phoebe and Alex Castillo.
She was also well loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her tremendously.
Memorial Services will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Lafayette, IN on Friday November 20th, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm with the funeral service officiated by Pastor Kurt Freeman at 2:00pm.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lafayette Breakfast Optimist Club (http://www.lafayetteoptimist.org/
PO Box 1064, Lafayette, IN 47902-1064, or Christ United Methodist Church (https://christumchurch.org/
3610 S 18th St, Lafayette, IN 47909) in Ruth's memory.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com