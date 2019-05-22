Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hippensteel funeral home
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Hippensteel funeral home
Lafayette - Ruth Helene Spitznagle, 92, of Lafayette passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at IU Arnett Health.

Born on July 21, 1926 in Stuttgart Germany to the late Oscar and Sophie Urban. She graduated from school in Stuttgart.

On November 15, 1947 she married Jim Spitznagle. He passed away on March 20, 1989.

Ruth was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family. She also loved to travel.

Surviving are her two daughters: Brigitte White and Barb (Don) Scudder both of Lafayette; six grandchildren: Holly Kline of Fishers, IN, Heather (Andy) Goodwin of West Lafayette, Jeff (Beth) White of Lapel, IN, Jennifer (Mark) Vasquez of Springfield, VA, Kelli (Ryan) Whitlock of Lafayette and Amy (Nick) Nell of Springfield, IL; 14 great-grandchildren: Alivia, Natalia, Bailey, Riley, Henry, Lucy, Brooks, Matthew, Noah, Max, Gavin, Gage, David and Kate. She is also survived by friend Hubert Schmitter.

Memorial service will be held 3pm Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Hippensteel funeral home. Memorial visitation will be held from 1pm- 3pm Saturday. Private family committal to take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart Fund or St Ann's Soup Kitchen.

Special thanks to Doctors and Nurses, Floor 2 Acute Care at IU Arnett Health. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 22, 2019
