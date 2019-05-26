Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Ryan Allen Martin Obituary
Ryan Allen Martin

Lafayette - Ryan Allen Martin, 29, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Lafayette.

He was born July 5, 1989, in Lafayette, to David and Cheryl (Campbell) Martin.

Ryan graduated from McCutcheon High School in 2008 and worked as a press operator for Arconic.

Ryan loved spending time with his daughter, family and friends. He had a contagious smile and loved watching movies and traveling to new places. Ryan just made Heaven a brighter place with Jesus Christ the Lord.

Surviving are his parents, David and Cheryl Martin, daughter, Jocelyn Hall-Martin, brothers, Jeff (Amber) Martin and Chris (Megan) Martin, sister, Jennifer (Vincent) Martin-Herring, grandmother, Carolyn Campbell and grandfather, Larry Campbell. Also surviving are six nieces and two nephews.

Ryan was preceded in death by grandparents, Elwood and Josephine Martin.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Pastor Owen Mason will be officiating

In Lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute in Ryan's name to a fund that will be set up for his daughter Jocelyn. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 26, 2019
