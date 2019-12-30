|
|
Ryan J. Buaghman
Delphi - Ryan J. Baughman, 42, of Delphi, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Lafayette. He was born April 26, 1977, in Lafayette.
Ryan graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1995 and served in the Army from 1996 to 2000. Ryan was a HVAC Techinician for JL Anderson Heating and Cooling and most recently for D. A. Dodd. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, NRA, NAHA and HBA. Ryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, mens league softball and darts.
Surviving are his children Dakota A. (Aden) Bruhy of Mitchell, Hunter R. Baughman of Reynolds, grandsons Grayson and Lane Bruhy. Also surviving is his mother Katherine (James) Riegle of Lafayette, brother Christopher (Rachel) Baughman of Burnettsville, and nephew Justin Baughman of Clarks Hill. Ryan was preceded in death by father Louis Baughman.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Private inurment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project in Ryan's memory. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020