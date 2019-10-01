|
|
Sadie A. Hudgens
West Lafayette - Sadie A. Hudgens, 94, of West Lafayette, passed away on September 29, 2019. Sadie was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bernard "Buck" Hudgens. She is survived by her daughters, Pat (Hal) Hefner, Nancy (Jim) Souers, and Janet (Kent) Lindeman, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Sadie was a cherished wife, mom, and grandma. She proudly worked many years at West Lafayette City Hall, a job she thoroughly enjoyed alongside several wonderful friends. Over many decades, Sadie was an active member of Tri-Kappa, Gamma Phi Beta, and the PEO sisterhood. In her free time, she was an avid gardener, baker, and all-around-do-it-yourselfer. Sadie found great joy in her annual summer gardens, digging in the dirt and reaping the bountiful benefits of her hard work. For her kids and grandkids, the intoxicating aroma and taste of her famous rolls were eagerly anticipated at every family gathering.There were many bridesmaid and prom dresses created by her loving hands. Not one to sit idly by, Sadie was out mowing grass, gardening, cleaning gutters, and shoveling snow well into her 80s. In their retirement years, Sadie and Buck enjoyed travelling, with highlights including their drive to Alaska, visiting the Holy Lands, and taking in the beauty of Australia/New Zealand.
Sadie had a knack for coming up with comical one-liners and witty sayings. We sure will miss her and that wry sense of humor.
Per Sadie's wishes, there will be no services. Please take a moment to remember her by walking through a garden, taking in the delightful aroma from a bakery, booking a trip to a new destination, or simply smiling at a witty remark. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider donating to the West Lafayette Schools Education Foundation (www.wlsef.org) in memory of her. Sadie will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019