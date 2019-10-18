|
Sadie Mae Hoskins
Lebanon - Sadie Mae Hoskins, 82 of Lebanon, formerly of Bradenton, FL/Lafayette, passed away at her residence in Lebanon on Thursday October 17th. She was born on October 25,1936 in Brown County, IN to the late Samuel and Lena Lee Reed Petro. She was married on November 3,1961 in Lafayette to Herman J. Hoskins, he preceded her in death June 21,2019. Sadie was a realtor in Lafayette for over 20 yrs . She was affectionately known as "Sadie the real estate lady".
She had attended the Lafayette 4 Square Church and the Pentecostal Church of God, she had been a member of the Realtor's Association and headed the United 4 Square Women UFW.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Gina) Abbott of Dayton, Steven Ray Abbott of Lebanon, Richard Ellsworth Abbott of Lafayette, Rick (Vickie) Hoskins of Lebanon and a daughter-in-law Cathy Abbott of Lafayette 13 grand and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Ron Abbott and two brothers.
Friends may call from 1pm to 3pm on Tuesday October 22nd at the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, funeral services will be at 3pm in the chapel, interment will follow the services.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019