Sally Ann RaganDelphi - Sally Ann Ragan, 75, of Delphi, passed away on August 30, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette. Sally was born to the late Hiram Raymond Lunsford and Clara (Cook) Lunsford in Fulton County, Indiana. She was a graduate of Delphi High School.She married Allen L. Ragan on Feb. 21, 1976 in Delphi and he preceded her in death on August 16, 2006.She had worked at Peters Revington for over 17 years. Then worked at Hess Convenience Store in Florida.She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Delphi and was an ordained Elder.Mrs. Ragan enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.She is survived by her children: Sandra Myers of Medaryville, Regina Overholser (Scott) of Ava, Missouri, Shirley Daniels of West Lafayette, Austin Ragan (Vanesa) of Lafayette, John Ragan (Brandy) of Delphi; sister, Olive "Chick" Shanks of Rochester and 22 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.She was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, a daughter, Ronda and granddaughters Amber and Jessica.A visitation will be from 4-8:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Delphi on Thursday, Sept. 3rd. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4th at noon at IOOF Memorial Gardens at Pittsburg, Indiana with Rev. Grace Hammer officiating.Memorial contributions in Sally's memory may be made to the Carroll County Food Pantry.