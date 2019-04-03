Sally Brown



Lafayette - Sally Ann Brown, 44, of West Lafayette passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home.



She was born on May 23, 1974 in Lafayette to Gary Brown and the late Susan (Knoy) Brown. She graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1993. She continued her education at Vincennes University in Social Work.



Sally enjoyed spending time with her family and supporting Purdue basketball. Her greatest joy came from being a mother to her two children. She had a special gift with all children and dearly loved her son, daughter, nieces and nephews.



In addition to her father and step mother, Teresa Brown of West Lafayette, Sally is survived by two precious children, Jacob Fleck of Vincennes and Halle Brown of West Lafayette; paternal grandparents, Dale and Marian Brown of Lafayette; a sister, Mollie (Michael) Callahan of Zionsville; a brother, Jason Brown of West Lafayette; a step brother, Aaron (Claire) Albert of Lafayette; nieces and nephews, Grace, Kyle, and Christian Callahan of Zionsville, Max and Mason Brown of West Lafayette, and Aiden Albert of Lafayette. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Sally is preceded in death by her mother, Susan Brown; maternal grandparents Coy Knoy, Alice and Vincent Linder; and sister-in-love, Stacy Brown.



Calling hours will take place on Friday, April 5 from 10:45-11:45 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 612 Wabash Avenue, Lafayette, Indiana.



Memorial mass will be held immediately following at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an educational fund for Halle through First National Bank. Please make checks payable to Halle P. Brown. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary