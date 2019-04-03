Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
612 Wabash Avenue
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
612 Wabash Avenue
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Brown


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally Brown Obituary
Sally Brown

Lafayette - Sally Ann Brown, 44, of West Lafayette passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home.

She was born on May 23, 1974 in Lafayette to Gary Brown and the late Susan (Knoy) Brown. She graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1993. She continued her education at Vincennes University in Social Work.

Sally enjoyed spending time with her family and supporting Purdue basketball. Her greatest joy came from being a mother to her two children. She had a special gift with all children and dearly loved her son, daughter, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and step mother, Teresa Brown of West Lafayette, Sally is survived by two precious children, Jacob Fleck of Vincennes and Halle Brown of West Lafayette; paternal grandparents, Dale and Marian Brown of Lafayette; a sister, Mollie (Michael) Callahan of Zionsville; a brother, Jason Brown of West Lafayette; a step brother, Aaron (Claire) Albert of Lafayette; nieces and nephews, Grace, Kyle, and Christian Callahan of Zionsville, Max and Mason Brown of West Lafayette, and Aiden Albert of Lafayette. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sally is preceded in death by her mother, Susan Brown; maternal grandparents Coy Knoy, Alice and Vincent Linder; and sister-in-love, Stacy Brown.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, April 5 from 10:45-11:45 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 612 Wabash Avenue, Lafayette, Indiana.

Memorial mass will be held immediately following at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an educational fund for Halle through First National Bank. Please make checks payable to Halle P. Brown. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now