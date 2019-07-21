|
Sally Lou (Ostick) Eckelman
West Lafayette - Sally Lou (Ostick) Eckelman, 78, of West Lafayette, IN, formerly of Columbus, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Rosewalk Village under hospice care in Lafayette, IN.
She was born on May 23, 1941 in Freeport, Illinois to the late Harvey Franklin and Delia Albertine (Townsend) Ostick. The family moved to Columbus, IN when Sally Lou was just 6 weeks old. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1959 and went on to receive her Associates Degree from Indiana Business College in Columbus, IN.
On September 2, 1961, she married Carl Albert Eckelman and moved to West Lafayette, IN.
Sally Lou worked for Purdue University. Subsequently, she worked for West Lafayette Parks & Recreation with the adult evening programs. But her love was bowling. She was an exceptional bowler and was on a semi-pro bowling team.
Her interests include woodworking, arts and crafts, sports, listening to music, and especially genealogical research. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carl Eckelman of West Lafayette and her 3 children, Brian (Beckie) Eckelman of Columbus, IN, Susan (Charles) Clement of Fort Bragg, NC, and Beverly Clendenen of Lafayette. Also surviving are her siblings, Donna Mae Ostick and Stanley Ostick, both of Columbus; her grandchildren, Nicolaus, Joshua, Bryce, and Ari; and many cousins.
She was reunited with her parents; siblings, Marine Sgt. John Franklin Ostick, Marylin Lavonne Ostick, and U.S. Army Col. Charles Thomas Ostick; her beloved baby, Bruce Eckelman; and many other loved family members.
She will be buried in Garland Brook Cemetery in Columbus, IN at a later date. You may leave condolences and memories of Sally online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 21, 2019