Lafayette - Sally Mae Bowman, age 81, of Lafayette, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at her residence.



She was born on October 22, 1939 in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, the daughter of the late Norman and Vivian Foster.



Sally was proceeded in death by her brother (Charles), her sister (Jean), her son (Dale), her grandson (William) and granddaughter (Mandy).



Sally made a career of being a loving mother and grandmother. She attended Brown Street United Methodist Church. In addition to spending time with family and friends, she enjoyed watching wholesome television while working on art projects. Sally enjoyed painting and coloring pictures, many of which she gave to her family as gifts.



Sally is survived by 3 sons, Rick, Robert, and John, countless grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a great-great grandson. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.



Sally's ashes will be placed for rest at the Chapel of Faith, Tranquility Niches at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, IN.









