Sandra Ann Young 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 29th at Signature Healthcare in Lafayette. She was born September 4,1953 in Frankfort to the late Robert L. and Phyllis J. Swift Crowell. She was a 1972 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. She attended Indiana Business College. She enjoyed karaoke, music, dancing and joking around with family and friends.
She had been diagnosed with NAFLD a liver disease with which she fought a long hard battle. The family greatly appreciates the caring professionalism and comforting compassion of the Signature Healthcare Facility and Southern Hospice Care for which they are extremely grateful.
Sandra is survived by her sisters Rebecca Arnett of Evansville, Roberta (Jeff) Boehle of Lafayette, and Kimberly Crowell of Lafayette, and her lifetime close friend Cheryl Alford of Lafayette, also surviving are several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Debbie and a niece.
Friends may call from noon to 2pm on Friday January 3rd in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Services will follow at 2pm, with interment in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Memorial Contributions may be made to NAFLD or NASH in her memory.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020