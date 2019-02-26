|
Sandra Fidler
Lafayette - Age 78, of Lafayette, passed away at home on February 25, 2019. She was surrounded by her family who loved her dearly. Sandra was born February 17,1941 in Lafayette, IN. She is survived by her husband, James A. Fidler, her son Michael (Thelma) Howard, her daughters, Alesa (David) Ellis, Alison (Terry) Howard, step-son, James R. (Janet) Fidler, step-daughter, Richarda Fidler, her sister, Debbie (Steve) Nance, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Sandra created a lasting footprint on this earth. Service will be held at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens on Thursday February 28th in Chapel of Faith at 2pm with visitation beginning at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to the Dyslexia Institute of Indiana at www.diin.org
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019