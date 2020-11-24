Sandra J. "Sandi" Viney
Romney - Sandra J. "Sandi" Viney, 64, of Romney, IN went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home. Sandi was born to the late Joseph and Marjorie Schenck Viney on September 28, 1956 in Lafayette, IN. Sandi was raised in Carroll County, moving to Romney in 2000. Prior she lived in California while serving our Country in the US Navy. Sandi was a surgical First Assistant for 43 years working 18 of them with Dr. Stone. She retired in March of 2019. Sandi was a God loving lady and a third-generation member of the Bringhurst United Methodist Church. She was active with Tippecanoe County CASA. She was a 1974 graduate of Carroll High School and Ivy Tech in surgical tech. Sandi is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Jeff and Rene Viney of Delphi. Nephew: Jared and Morgan Anderson. Great-niece: Mackenzie Anderson.
Sandi's Family will receive friends Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4PM to 6PM with a drive through viewing at the Bringhurst United Methodist Church. Private family service and burial will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, with Military Right by Carroll County Honor Guard. Brad Burton will officiate.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Bringhurst United Methodist Church. For online condolences please visit: WheelerFamilyFuneralHome.com
or Wheeler Family Funeral Home FaceBook page.