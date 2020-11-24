1/1
Sandra J. "Sandi" Viney
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra J. "Sandi" Viney

Romney - Sandra J. "Sandi" Viney, 64, of Romney, IN went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home. Sandi was born to the late Joseph and Marjorie Schenck Viney on September 28, 1956 in Lafayette, IN. Sandi was raised in Carroll County, moving to Romney in 2000. Prior she lived in California while serving our Country in the US Navy. Sandi was a surgical First Assistant for 43 years working 18 of them with Dr. Stone. She retired in March of 2019. Sandi was a God loving lady and a third-generation member of the Bringhurst United Methodist Church. She was active with Tippecanoe County CASA. She was a 1974 graduate of Carroll High School and Ivy Tech in surgical tech. Sandi is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Jeff and Rene Viney of Delphi. Nephew: Jared and Morgan Anderson. Great-niece: Mackenzie Anderson.

Sandi's Family will receive friends Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4PM to 6PM with a drive through viewing at the Bringhurst United Methodist Church. Private family service and burial will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, with Military Right by Carroll County Honor Guard. Brad Burton will officiate.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Bringhurst United Methodist Church. For online condolences please visit: WheelerFamilyFuneralHome.com or Wheeler Family Funeral Home FaceBook page.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bringhurst United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Family Funeral Home, Baker Chapel
204 S Center St
Flora, IN 46929
(574) 967-4133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wheeler Family Funeral Home, Baker Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved