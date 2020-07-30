Sandra Jean McClean



Lakeland, FL - Sandra Jean McClean of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center.



She was born on October 28, 1950, in Lafayette, IN to the late William and Wilma (Wittenkeller) McClean. She graduated from Frontier High School in 1968 and from Indiana State University in 1972. Shortly after completing her education Sandy moved to Lakeland, FL where she found her long term career with the State of Florida Department of Children and Families.



Surviving are one daughter, Christie Owen, 2 brothers, Steven (MaryBeth) McClean of West Lafayette, IN, and David (Candice) McClean of Columbus, IN. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren, 2 nephews, 2 nieces and 2 great nephews. A Private Family Service will be held.









