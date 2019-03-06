|
Sandra "Sandy" K. Swift
Attica - Sandra "Sandy" Kay (Ferger) Swift, 63, Attica and formerly of Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Attica on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 8:13 a.m.
Sandy was born in Carmel, Indiana on June 24, 1955. She was the daughter of the late Karl Phillip and DeLee "Dee' (Zimmerman) Ferger II. Sandy was raised in Lafayette, graduating from Harrison High School in 1974. She moved to Attica in 1980.
Sandy formerly worked in food services at Purdue University. From 1979-1982 she worked for Sysco Food Services. After moving to Attica, Sandy worked as Manager of food services for the cafeteria at the Attica Grade School from 1991-1993. In 1993 Sandy worked in the payroll department at Harrison Steel Castings Company until her recent death.
Sandy was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles Lodge # 2596. She was a member of the Eagles Tuesday Night Euchre Club; former member of the Psi Iota Xi Sorority; member of the nine-hole ladies golf league at Harrison Hills Country Club. She was a doting grandmother and the sun rose and set with her four grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for her family.
On October 18, 1980, Sandy married Carri Gene Swift in the Trinity United Methodist Church in Lafayette, IN. They later divorced.
Sandy leaves behind her two daughters, Christen "Chris" (Dan) Goris, West Point and Chelsey (Brandon) Brier, Williamsport; her four special grandchildren, Dane Ray and Kinley Goris; Austin and Hunter Brier; a sister, Janet (Don) Garbison, Matthews, NC; a brother, Kenny (Karen) Ferger, West Point; her sister-in-law, Pam Ferger, Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her brother, Karl Phillip Ferger III along with a nephew, Greg Garbison.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, March 10th, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 11th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made in Sandy's memory to the Attica Baseball-Softball Association.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 6, 2019