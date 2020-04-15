Services
Anderson Funeral Home
427 E Main St
Hoopeston, IL 60942
(217) 283-6696
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Redinbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kay "Sandy" Redinbo


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Redinbo Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" Kay Redinbo, 80, of West Lafayette, IN, formerly of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 7:40 A.M. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at University Place in West Lafayette, IN. She was born March 2, 1940 in Hoopeston, IL, the daughter of William and Frances (Campbell) Thomas. She married Ronald Redinbo on September 1, 1962 in Lafayette, IN. He preceded her in death.

Surviving Mrs. Redinbo are her daughters, Stacy (Johnny) Stegall of North Tustin, CA, Jill (John) Stahman of Irvine, CA, and Julie Redinbo of Riverside, CA; son, Scott Redinbo of North Carolina; sisters, Ellen Franklin of Hoopeston, IL and Penny Bosley of Terre Haute, IN; brother, Terry (Marlene) Thomas of Danville, IL; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three siblings, Patricia "Jody" Thomas, Judi Obenland, and William "Bud" R. Thomas.

Mrs. Redinbo was a Medical Transcriptionist and Executive Secretary for many years. In 1975, she received her Associate in Arts degree.

Mrs. Redinbo was artistic, excelling in oil and watercolor painting. She spent some of her happiest moments traveling the world, with her favorite locations as Africa, Ireland, Israel, and Egypt. She enjoyed playing bridge several times a week.

Private graveside service was held.

A visitation of family and friends will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice.

Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Sandra's eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.

Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -