Sandra L. Hauser
Lafayette - Sandra L. Hauser, 73, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East.
She was born May 7, 1947, in Tripp, SD to the late Theodore and Lenora (Pietz) Krueger.
On June 12, 1965 she married Gary L. Hauser in Tripp, SD. He preceded Sandie in death on June 1, 2014.
Sandie worked alongside her husband operating The Hauser Agency with Farmers Insurance Group for over 40 years before retiring in April of 2020.
She was a member of First Christian Church, serving as an Elder and was very active with Jubilee Christmas. She enjoyed ceramics, collecting precious Moments figurines and was a Disney and Elvis fan.
Surviving is her son, Jeffrey (Nichole) Hauser of Pine Village, two grandsons, J. Cole (fiancé Ali Pitchford) Hauser and Klay Hauser.
Sandie was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Hauser, a daughter, Barbara Hauser and a sister, Madora Hoff.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held with burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. A video of the service will be available at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sandie's name to First Christian Church.
