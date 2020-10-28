1/1
Sandra L. Hauser
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra L. Hauser

Lafayette - Sandra L. Hauser, 73, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East.

She was born May 7, 1947, in Tripp, SD to the late Theodore and Lenora (Pietz) Krueger.

On June 12, 1965 she married Gary L. Hauser in Tripp, SD. He preceded Sandie in death on June 1, 2014.

Sandie worked alongside her husband operating The Hauser Agency with Farmers Insurance Group for over 40 years before retiring in April of 2020.

She was a member of First Christian Church, serving as an Elder and was very active with Jubilee Christmas. She enjoyed ceramics, collecting precious Moments figurines and was a Disney and Elvis fan.

Surviving is her son, Jeffrey (Nichole) Hauser of Pine Village, two grandsons, J. Cole (fiancé Ali Pitchford) Hauser and Klay Hauser.

Sandie was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Hauser, a daughter, Barbara Hauser and a sister, Madora Hoff.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held with burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. A video of the service will be available at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sandie's name to First Christian Church.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com





Published in Journal & Courier on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved