Sandra Lee Williams



Lafayette - Sandra Lee Gick Williams, 62, passed away at 2:13 pm Sunday August 30,2020 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born May 21,1958 in Lafayette to Eugene and Beverly Harbolt Gick. Sandra was her first true baby doll. Sandra was a homemaker and ran Magnificos Pizza with her sons. She received two associates degrees.



Sandra is survived by her parents, her husband Anthony Williams of Lafayette, four children Chris Cochran of Otterbein, Brandon (Lianne) Cochran of Pendleton, SC, Nathan Gick (Shari Moore) of Oxford, and Nicole Gick of West Lebanon, and ten grandchildren, two sisters Gayle (Randy) Martin of Pine Village, Theresa (Bob) Reed of Lafayette and a brother Kyle (Casey) Gick of Otterbein. She was preceded in death by a son Shaun Cochran, two brothers Jeff and Travis and a sister Annetta Jo.



A celebration of her life will be held in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Saturday September 5,2020 at 11:30 am. Friends may call one hour prior to services in the Main Chapel.



The wearing of masks in compliance with the Governor's Order will be appreciated.



Arrangements entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services, West Lafayette.









