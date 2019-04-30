Sandra Rose Ulrey



Lafayette - A beautiful and loving spirit, Sandra (Sandy) Rose Ulrey, made peace with all of God's earthly creation and returned to her eternal home to continue her service and praise to Almighty God. She was surrounded by loved ones as she passed Friday, April 26, 2019 at Rosewalk Village in Lafayette following a lengthy struggle with Early Onset Alzheimer's. Sandy was born October 26, 1958 to the late James and Paula (Berry) Kirkpatrick. She fashioned her life as a loving wife, caring mother, and cookie-baking homemaker in a special place called Archerville, IN. As an arts and crafts enthusiast, Sandy created countless gifts for others in ceramics, plastercraft, cross-stitch, and crocheted baby blankets for the newborns of family and friends. To support her hobbies, she worked outside the home at Stuart & Branigan, the former Great Lakes Chemical and Purdue Printing Services. The consummate "Team Mom", she actively and enthusiastically enjoyed any and all sports her sons, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren participated in until her last days.



Sandy married Thomas Ulrey on September 3, 1977 and was called "Beautiful" her entire adult life. Her family and friends have been forever impacted by her daily demonstrations of unconditional love, cheerfulness, and by her generous spirit. Pressing onward in her absence will be her husband and two sons, Sam Ulrey and Tim (Azeneth) Ulrey; one brother, Brian (Niki) Kirkpatrick; four grandchildren; eleven nieces and nephews; children she fostered; and those who adopted her as MOM.



Celebration of Life Services will be held at 7:30 PM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 N. 9th Street, Lafayette, IN with visitation at 4:00 PM until the service offered by Pastor Chuck Tague. Private Family Internment at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Friday morning. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.