Sandra Sue Delph
Lafayette - Sandra Sue Lancaster Delph, 77, of Lafayette, went into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. She was born August 31, 1942, in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Roy E. and Vera Grace Hughes Lancaster.
Sue was a 1962 graduate of Southwestern High School of Lafayette.
She was employed at Central Lab, West Lafayette for over 17 years, operated a licensed day care out of her home for several years and was last employed at Marsh Supermarket as a supervisor and coordinator at the West Lafayette branch.
She married James E. Delph, June 12, 1971 in Lafayette, sharing 49 years together. He described her as a Proverbs 31 woman. "A virtuous woman is far more precious than rubies" (Proverbs 31:10). "Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised" (Proverbs 31:30).
Sue touched the lives of everyone she encountered with her kindness and warm gentle spirit. She was a loving servant to others always putting their needs before her own. She enjoyed crocheting and cooking, you would often find her in the kitchen preparing home cooked dishes for potluck dinners at church. Her favorite pastimes were watching sports and playing cards with her beloved husband. She adored children, teaching 2 year olds in Sunday School for many years. She was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cherished the time she spent with her sister and best friend, Karen. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church. But above all, she loved the Lord with all her heart, soul and mind. She will forever be in our hearts and her beautiful smile and laughter will never be forgotten. She fought a good fight, finished the race and kept the faith.
Surviving along with her husband are two daughters, Candace (Marty) Glaser and Carmen Delph, both of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Andres) Hernandez of Fishers, Indiana, Nick (Jocelyn) Beever of Brookston, Indiana, Tracy (Jay) Novotny of New Palestine, Indiana, Brian (Sarah) Glaser of Flower Mound, Texas; two brothers, Donald (Gail) Lancaster of Lafayette, Richard (Beth) Lancaster of Lafayette; two sisters, Karen (Lynn) Simler of Lafayette, Janet Hamlyn of Lafayette, sister-in-law Donna Lancaster of Lafayette and two God Sons, Daniel Dunn of Newburgh, Indiana and Matthew Dunn of Lafayette. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Lancaster.
Pastor Terry Chase will be officiating the service to be held at 11:00 am, August 13, 2020 with visitation 1 hour prior to service at Soller-Baker, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Entombment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Good Shepherd Baptist Church
