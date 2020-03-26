Services
Lafayette - Sandra S. Williams, 79, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Indiana Veterans Home.

She was born February 2, 1941 in Lafayette, to the late Roe M. Ashby and Alice A. Yelton. Her father passed away 13 months after she was born and she was raised by Charles Payne.

Sandra was a 1959 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. She was the Office Manager for Sears for 24 years before retiring in 2000.

On February 21, 1959 she married Bobby D. Williams in Brookston, IN. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2012.

She was an avid reader and sports fan. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children: Scott (Connie) Williams of Lafayette, Susie Williams of Lafayette, Joe Williams (companion Patty Williams) and Kevin (Shannon) Williams of Arcadia; and sister Sherry (Jerry) Oland of Lafayette. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Andrew, Kathryn, Jordan, Tristan, Noah, Kassandra, Hannah, April, Madison, Caitlin and Eli and 7 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband Bobby, she is preceded in death by sister Lois Thoennes and brother James Ashby.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nursing staff at the Indiana Veteran's Home and Guardian Angel Hospice.

A Graveside service will be held 11am Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Park with Chaplain Tom Covington. In lieu of usual remembrances contributions may be directed to the - . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
