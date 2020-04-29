|
Sara Main Stallings
Lafayette - Sara Main Stallings, 82, of Lafayette passed away on April 28th with family at her side. She was born March 13, 1938 in Shelbyville.
Her family moved to Indianapolis when she was starting high school. She graduated from Arsenal Tech High School in 1956. She credited Tech's large campus and extracurricular opportunities to helping her overcome her shyness. She loved music and singing and enjoyed being part of the choir there.
She attended Hanover College for one year and then transferred to Butler University where she was a proud member of Tri Delta Sorority. She graduated with a degree in Education and taught 6th grade English at Shadeland Middle School in Lafayette. She also did some substitute teaching in New York and taught night school to adults working on their GED at Broad Ripple High School. When her two children were small, she returned to Butler and received her Master's Degree in Library Sciences and was the Librarian at Brebeuf Jesuit High School from 1973-1982. She made many wonderful friends with her colleagues there and continued to stay in touch with many of them throughout her life.
She and her second husband, John Stallings, moved to Lafayette in 1988 where she became the Librarian at Harrison High School and retired after 12 years in 2000. Sara and John enjoyed over 30 wonderful years in Lafayette making more lifetime friends where they enjoyed music, travel, wine tasting, and the outdoors. It was important to her to be connected and engaged in her neighborhood and community. Sara was a very active volunteer after her retirement. She was involved in various activities with their church, Central Presbyterian, including Family Promise. She also volunteered with Library Link through Tippecanoe Community Public Library, Big Brothers/Big Sisters school programs, Meals on Wheels, and Reach to Recovery. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary sorority for women educators, and the Purdue Women's Club. She enjoyed being part of Tippie Tasters and her two book clubs; one of which got started after she met some other "Bookies" in Welcome Wagon when first moving to Lafayette.
Family and friends were of utmost importance to Sara. She was close to all of her grandchildren and made every effort to support them in whatever they were doing by attending their musical and sporting events and staying connected in any way she could. She enjoyed reconnecting with friends from Tech at her 50th class reunion and also with her Tri Delta friends at their reunions at Butler.
Sara is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Louise (Pearson) Main; her brother, Stephen Main; and brother-in-law, Raymond Chadwick.
She is survived by her husband, John Stallings; son, Greg Ashman (Suzanne); daughter, Karen Ackerman (Mike); grandchildren, Stephanie and Rob Ashman and Walter and Nolan Ackerman; sister, Charlotte Chadwick; brother, Bob Main (Jan); sister-in-law, Jo Ann Main; nieces and nephews, Ruth Chadwick Moore (Mark), Phillip Chadwick (Maryam), Jeff Main (Joy), Debbie Mansell (Frank), Zach Main (Tracy), and Caity Craddock (Kyle); and step-son, Charles Stallings.
A private graveside service will be held at Union Chapel Cemetery in Indianapolis. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time at Central Presbyterian Church.
Sara's family would like to thank Dr. Wael Harb and all of the caring staff at Horizon Oncology Center in Lafayette along with the amazing staff at Guardian Angels Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Presbyterian Church: 31 North 7th Street Lafayette, IN 47901 or the Lyn Treece Boys and Girls Club of Tippecanoe County: 1529 N. 10th St. Lafayette, IN 47904.
You may leave condolences and memories of Sara online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020