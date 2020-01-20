|
Sarah E. Booe
Mellott - Sarah "Sandy" Elizabeth (Brooks) Booe, 78, Mellott, passed away in the I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9:42 p.m.
Sandy, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on May 30, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Roland Theodore "Biddy" and Mary Ellen (Koekenberg) Brooks. Sandy grew up in Williamsport and graduated from Williamsport High School in 1959. She later moved to Mellott in 1964. She has resided in Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center for the past two years.
Sandy formerly worked at R.M.C. in Attica and later at R.R. Donnelley's in Crawfordsville. She left Donnelley's to raise her family at home.
Sandy had attended the United Church of Christ in Mellott. She enjoyed working crossword and word search puzzles. She was an avid reader and was a great cook. Her favorite pastime was mushrooming.
Sandy married Leslie LeRoy Booe in the Williamsport United Methodist Church on October 4, 1959. Leslie preceded her in death on April 3, 1993.
Sandy leaves behind two children, Brian Keith (Deborah) Booe, Hillsboro and Cynthia Louise Booe (George Duncan), Veedersburg; six sisters, Shirley Zenor, Williamsport; Delores (Jerry) Chambers, Indianapolis; Betty Joann "Kay" Painter, Kemp, TX; Mary Alice Howard, Williamsport; Helen Arlene (Tim) Wagner, Denver, IN and Sharon Ann (Steve) Long, Williamsport; a grandson, Leslie Dalton Keith Duncan, Mellott; four step grandchildren, Carmine Birge, Megan (Geoff) Gaylor, Anthony (Kelly) Duncan and Stacy (Brian) Nelson; nine great-grandchildren, Alexander, Zavior, Thomas, Elizabeth, Logan, Lyla, Vivian, Bryson and Brantley. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald "Jake" Lee Brooks, Robert "Beak" Alan Brooks and Randy Gene Brooks.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Hillsboro on Saturday, January 25th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike McCollum officiating. Burial will follow in the Rockfield Cemetery, Veedersburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or the . Condolences may be sent online to
www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020