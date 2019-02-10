|
|
Sarah Jeanne Roebuck Barlow
Lafayette - Sarah Jeanne Roebuck Barlow,31 of Lafayette passed away quietly in her sleep on Wednesday February 6th. She was born July 18,1987 in Louisville, KY to Victor and Sue Roebuck Barlow. She was a 2005 graduate of Harrison High School and she received an associates degree in office administration from Indiana Business College in 2007. She was an administrative assistant at Kirby Risk and then at First Steps.
She is survived by her parents Victor and Sue Barlow of West Lafayette, a son Michael Barlow at home, two brothers Kevin (Jess) Barlow of London, England, Eric (Carly Pelfry) Barlow of Columbus, IN, aunts and uncles Jim & Mary Roebuck of Kansas City, MO, Greg Roebuck of Naples,FL, Joseph & Cecilia Roebuck of Indianapolis, IN, David Roebuck of West Lafayette, Tony Roebuck of Macomb, MI, Eric(Ann)Roebuck of Nashville, TN. Very special cousins Paige Roebuck, Allie (Joe) Miller, Emily (Derrick) Roebuck, Laura (Donovan)Morgan, Diana (Brandon) Glass, Nick Soto, Joe and Jim Roebuck, Samantha Roebuck, Tom and Michael Speros.
Private family services will be held.
The family requests that in lieu of memorials please send valentine cards to her son Michael in care of Tippecanoe Memory Gardens 1718 W 350 N West Lafayette, IN 47906
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019