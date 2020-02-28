|
|
Sarah Killian
Lafayette - Sarah F. Killian, 86, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Rosewalk Village.
She was born March 8, 1933 in Lafayette to the late Ray Russell and Mary Kathleen (Wardell) Griffith. She was a 1950 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
On March 10, 1951 she married James Leonard Killian in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2004.
Sarah worked in the Accounting Department at Purdue University for many years before retiring in 1987. After retiring, she worked in Marketing and Sales for Assisted Care Facilities in the Lafayette area. She was a member of GBU German Club. She loved listening to German music and dancing.
She is survived by daughter Angela Wilson Dimmick (husband, Roland) of Lafayette and sister Olive Maude Brenner also of Lafayette. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Along with her husband James, she is preceded in death by her parents, son Jay Marshall Killian, brother David Griffith and sister Mary Shonkwiler.
Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Friday March 6, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Reverend Daniel Eggold officiating. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contribution may be directed to the - www.alz.org/donate. Share memories and condolences online www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020