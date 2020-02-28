Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Killian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Killian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Killian Obituary
Sarah Killian

Lafayette - Sarah F. Killian, 86, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Rosewalk Village.

She was born March 8, 1933 in Lafayette to the late Ray Russell and Mary Kathleen (Wardell) Griffith. She was a 1950 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.

On March 10, 1951 she married James Leonard Killian in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2004.

Sarah worked in the Accounting Department at Purdue University for many years before retiring in 1987. After retiring, she worked in Marketing and Sales for Assisted Care Facilities in the Lafayette area. She was a member of GBU German Club. She loved listening to German music and dancing.

She is survived by daughter Angela Wilson Dimmick (husband, Roland) of Lafayette and sister Olive Maude Brenner also of Lafayette. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Along with her husband James, she is preceded in death by her parents, son Jay Marshall Killian, brother David Griffith and sister Mary Shonkwiler.

Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Friday March 6, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Reverend Daniel Eggold officiating. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contribution may be directed to the - www.alz.org/donate. Share memories and condolences online www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now