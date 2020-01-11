Services
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
Earl Park - Sarah (Kathryn) Russell, 93, formerly of Earl Park, died on December 10, 2019 in Oviedo, Florida with family at her side. Sarah Kathryn was born in Bridgeport, Indiana to Elmer and Dorothy (Stout) Gerth on October 9, 1926. Kathryn married James G. Russell in 1950. They made their home in Earl Park, Indiana where they raised three daughters, Carolyn Sue (David-deceased) Wilken, Nancy Kathryn (David) Tingley, and Janet Ann (James) Savesky. She had six grandchildren: Sara (Jeff) Hamer, Grace (Cass) Wilken-Yoder, Jacob (Teresa) Wilken, Justin (Erin) Savesky, Kathryn (Kate) Tingley and Holly (Tingley) Garnett. She is survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

As a member of the Earl Park Presbyterian Church, she directed the choir for many years and coordinated the annual Christmas Cantata comprised of singers from St. John's Catholic and Earl Park Presbyterian Churches.

Kathryn retired from the Benton Community School Corporation after teaching music for more than 30 years.

Three sisters survive: Sandra Jean Gossett, Nancy Sue Doty and Betty Jo Schmeh.

Kathryn was predeceased by her husband, James G. Russell, a daughter Nancy Kathryn (Russell) Tingley and a son-in-law David E. Wilken, her parents, one sister, three brothers and many dear friends.

A graveside service will be held in late spring at the Earl Park Cemetery. Windler Funeral Home, Fowler, Indiana will coordinate the arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
