Delphi - Sarah "Opal" (Miller) Wagoner, of rural Delphi, was born near Camden, IN, on July 5, 1924, to Perry E. & Lizzie (Brumbaugh) Miller, and passed away at her home near Delphi, on Friday-December 20, 2019, at the ripe old age of 95 years, 5 months, and 15 days. She spent her entire life residing in this area. Opal remained single and lived with her parents, doing housework and being employed in a grocery store, until her father died in 1954. She then continued to make her home with her widowed mother until the fall of 1957, when she agreed to become the wife of Floyd Wagoner, and the mother of his two young children, Steven and Freda, who lost their mother also in the year 1954. This seemed like quite a mountain for her to climb, but with eager love for her husband and his two little ones, aged 5 & 7, she accepted the children as her own, and another daughter Joetta Sue was added to the family in the year 1960. She very faithfully did her share in the raising of this family. When she became married at age 33, she only moved one-fourth mile West, where she and Floyd built a new home. Life became a joy again for her family and her in those days, and she expressed her joy and gratitude later to her husband for his help with a job she felt was most too great to endeavor. Opal accepted her Saviour and was baptized by her father in law, Jesse Wagoner, at the age of 17, into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, where she remained faithful until the death angel called. In the fall of 2014, Opal and Floyd moved to an apartment beside their son Steve's home. After Dad's passing in 2016, she avoided the services of a nursing home with the patient care of her daughters and granddaughters, until she peacefully passed into eternity. Mother leaves on this earth to continue the struggles and joys of life, her son, Steven & Patricia Wagoner of Delphi; daughter Freda & Dana Wolf of Delphi; daughter Joetta S. Wagoner of Flora; 5 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews. Opal was preceded in death by her parents; sister Fern Wagoner; brother John Miller; 10 brothers in law; 9 sisters in law; and an infant grandson. Mother was a meek and quiet person, and we will cherish the memory of her good example of Christian living and care for her family. Her viewing will be held Monday, Dec 23 from 8am until 12pm, at the Deer Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, near Camden. Lunch will be served at 12pm in the Church basement. Her funeral service will begin at 1:30pm in the Church, with Home Brethren officiating. Burial will follow at Musselman Cemetery, near Camden. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019