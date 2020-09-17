1/1
Scot C. Fox
1957 - 2020
Scot C. Fox

Williamsport, IN - Scot C. Fox, age 63 of Williamsport, IN went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, IN.

Scot was born on July 13, 1957. He was the son of Donald and Lillian (Parrot) Fox. Scot was a 1975 graduate of Seeger High School. He was a 1979 graduate of Indiana State University. Scot was a lifelong resident of Warren County. He married Sharon Rose Brummett on March 14, 1981 at the Williamsport Christian Church.

Scot worked at John Deere-Wright Implement where his father co-owned and operated with Warren Wright. He later worked at Crop Mate for 29 years.

Scot was a member of the Williamsport Christian Church. He enjoyed golfing and playing poker with his buddies. Scot enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises with his wife, Sharon. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving with his wife, Sharon, are,

4 step-children, Alice Meihls (Gary) of Lafayette, IN, Arlene Carnill (Brad) of Rudyard, MI, Anita Walter (Karl Kvilvang) of Atascadero, CA, and Michael Sanders (Renee) of Monticello, IN;

2 brothers, Bruce Fox (Judy) of Fowler, IN and Ric Fox (Janet) of Boswell, IN;

1 brother-in-law, Everett Brummett (Geneva) of Williamsport, IN;

1 sister-in-law, Jan Fox of Danville, IL;

Uncle, Bob Fox of Williamsport, IN;

Nieces & nephews, Mitzi Watson (Gary), Rick Fox (Kim), Brody Fox (Melissa), Teal Summitt (David), and Jade Price (Dylan);

10 grandchildren;

23 great-grandchildren;

Several cousins, great-nieces & nephews;

Special friends, Mike Hobaugh, Gary "Doc" & Lisa Greenwood

Scot was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Fox.

Visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Services will be there on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Minister Jesse Stoner officiating. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Williamsport. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Williamsport Christian Church, or charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel
SEP
19
Service
02:00 PM
Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel
Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 17, 2020
Doc and Renee , so very sorry for the loss of your Dad. Your in our thoughts and prayers
Carol and Mark
Carol Roth
Friend
September 17, 2020
So sorry for your families loss. Scott was a good man and Bob and I thoroughly enjoyed him when he came to dine at The Feed Mill.
Brenda Bush
Friend
September 17, 2020
Sincere condolences......God bless each of Scot’s friends & loved ones with the years of good/fun memories.
Kay Whistler
