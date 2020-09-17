Scot C. Fox
Williamsport, IN - Scot C. Fox, age 63 of Williamsport, IN went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, IN.
Scot was born on July 13, 1957. He was the son of Donald and Lillian (Parrot) Fox. Scot was a 1975 graduate of Seeger High School. He was a 1979 graduate of Indiana State University. Scot was a lifelong resident of Warren County. He married Sharon Rose Brummett on March 14, 1981 at the Williamsport Christian Church.
Scot worked at John Deere-Wright Implement where his father co-owned and operated with Warren Wright. He later worked at Crop Mate for 29 years.
Scot was a member of the Williamsport Christian Church. He enjoyed golfing and playing poker with his buddies. Scot enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises with his wife, Sharon. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving with his wife, Sharon, are,
4 step-children, Alice Meihls (Gary) of Lafayette, IN, Arlene Carnill (Brad) of Rudyard, MI, Anita Walter (Karl Kvilvang) of Atascadero, CA, and Michael Sanders (Renee) of Monticello, IN;
2 brothers, Bruce Fox (Judy) of Fowler, IN and Ric Fox (Janet) of Boswell, IN;
1 brother-in-law, Everett Brummett (Geneva) of Williamsport, IN;
1 sister-in-law, Jan Fox of Danville, IL;
Uncle, Bob Fox of Williamsport, IN;
Nieces & nephews, Mitzi Watson (Gary), Rick Fox (Kim), Brody Fox (Melissa), Teal Summitt (David), and Jade Price (Dylan);
10 grandchildren;
23 great-grandchildren;
Several cousins, great-nieces & nephews;
Special friends, Mike Hobaugh, Gary "Doc" & Lisa Greenwood
Scot was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Fox.
Visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Services will be there on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Minister Jesse Stoner officiating. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Williamsport. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Williamsport Christian Church, or charity of one's choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com
.