Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
(219) 275-6161
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
Scott A. Ross


1963 - 2019
Scott A. Ross Obituary
Scott A. Ross, 55, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 9:58 am, in his home in Brook, Indiana. He was born December 7, 1963, in Illinois, to the late Hugh B. and Olive M. Gobel Ross. He graduated from Glenwood High School, class of 1981 and attended a trade school. Scott worked as a truck driver for Hopkins Trucking Co. for the past 7 years. He was a member of the Brook United Methodist Church.

On June 9, 2006 he married Anna Shrock Ross, and she survives. Also surviving are two sons Braben K. Brewer, (wife, Jessica, "Faith"), Remington, Indiana and C.J. Bennett, Hebron, Indiana, Grandfather of 8, and one sister, Linda Cooney, Crown Point, Indiana.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm (CDT), at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana, with funeral services to follow at 12:30 pm (CDT), with Rev. Matt Baughman, offiiciating.

Memorials may be given in his name to the Brook United Methodist Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 11, 2019
