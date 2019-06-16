Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
Scott B. Cunningham Obituary
Scott B. Cunningham

West Lafayette - Scott B. Cunningham, 59, of West Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his residence. Scott was born on June 30, 1959 in Lafayette to George E. and Patricia A. (Maurer) Cunningham, and they survive. He retired from the Laborer's Local 274 after 30 years of service, having worked at Faubers and Milestone. He then went on to work for Bennett's Greenhouse, a dream job of his. Scott enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing and mushroom hunting.

Surviving is one daughter, Destiney (husband: John) Grider of Lafayette. Also surviving are four siblings, Bryan (wife: Wanda) Cunningham of West Lafayette, Kevin (wife: Robin) Cunningham of Lafayette, Stan (wife: Sandy) Cunningham of Lafayette, and Sherri (husband: Loren) Coon of Wingate.

Memorial services will be held on June 19th at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Celebrant Theresa Fischer officiating. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 16, 2019
