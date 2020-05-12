|
Scott Duane Whaley
West Point - Scott Duane Whaley, 58, of West Point, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
He was born on December 8, 1961 in Brook, Indiana to Duane and Carol Ann (Blankenbaker) Whaley. Scott graduated from South Newton High School in the class of 1979.
On August 13, 1995, he married Bobbi Pridemore at their home in Lafayette.
Scott worked as an on-site manager for One Source in NUCOR from 1992 until his passing.
He was a member of the NRA and a huge NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Jr. Scott was proud of his 1969 white El Camino.
Surviving are his wife, Bobbi J. Whaley of West Point; his father, Duane Whaley of Kentland, IN; his children, Shannon Whaley of Watseka, IL, Keenan Whaley of St. Louis, MO, Devan Whaley of Kentland, IN, Erran Myers of Lafayette, Levi Denham of Kansas, and Tye Scott Myers of West Point; and his siblings, Bill Whaley of Anderson, IN, Cheryl (Jim) Link of Kentland, IN, and Jack Whaley of California. Also surviving are his 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ann Whaley.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Food Finders in loving memory of Scott. You may leave condolences and memories of Scott online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 12 to May 14, 2020